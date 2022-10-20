Hunter carers can better understand dementia by attending an innovative virtual reality session held by Dementia Australia.
The next free session is taking place on Tuesday, October 25 at East Maitland Library from 10am to 1pm.
Educational Dementia Immersive Experience (EDIE) is a three hour workshop that allows participants to see the world through the eyes of someone living with dementia.
Some of the benefits of attending includes gaining a better understanding of the symptoms of dementia, but also developing skills and confidence to understand the needs of people living with dementia.
The workshop which is made possible by a generous grant from Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation aims to improve quality of care for people with dementia.
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation Chair, Jennifer Leslie attended one of the EDIE workshops and found the experience invaluable.
"EDIE for Carers completely changed my understanding of what it's like to live with dementia. The virtual reality technology in these workshops makes the experience extremely realistic, "she said.
Executive Director of Services at Dementia Australia, Leanne Emerson said the workshop has so far had a positive response across the Hunter region.
"We have had tremendous feedback on the sessions provided in the Hunter," she said.
To date, Dementia Australia have held ten EDIE sessions across the Hunter region and have helped to educate more than 50 people.
For more information or to make a booking for East Maitland workshop, visit the Dementia Australia website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
