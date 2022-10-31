For Annie Huthnance, art is all about following her instincts and painting from within.
The Aberglasslyn-based artist's first solo exhibition The Still Point opens on Friday, November 4 at Maddies of Bolwarra.
Using mostly acryllic on canvas, with a touch of watercolour and mixed media, Annie's exhibition focuses heavily on paintings of muses, in an homage to women.
The exhibition is an extension of the work Annie does in her business, Still Point Healing, which is all about holistic counseling, art workshops, and healing through meditation, massage and reiki.
"I'm a contemporary visionary artist, which is simply I use a process called intentional creativity," Annie said.
"My process is simply tapping into your own innate knowing, and so I paint from within.
"When I start a painting, I never know how it's going to end."
Annie said two of the things she loves most is art and helping women, which is why her paintings are usually of muses.
"They all have a story, and I write the story to go with the muse," she said.
Annie has always been into art and creativity, and her art has been shaped by mentors Max Watters (Muswellbrook) and Stephen James (Newcastle).
Max taught her the importance of following your own knowing and instinct, and Stephen encouraged her to paint from within.
"I've had some really awesome mentors," she said.
"I use art as my apothecary, it's my medicine."
The Still Point opens at Maddies of Bolwarra on Friday, November 4 at 6pm. RSVP to Annie on 0417 423 913 for catering purposes.
See the exhibition until Friday, November 18, Wednesday to Sunday mornings.
Check Maddies of Bolwarra for exact opening times.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
