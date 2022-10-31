Maitland sport clubs can apply for share of $50k

The Maitland Mercury
Aitchison encourages sporting clubs to apply for their share of a $50,000 funding pool

Updated October 31 2022 - 8:05pm, first published 7:54pm
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison MP is encouraging local sporting clubs and organisations to apply for their share of a $50,000 funding pool allocated to the Maitland electorate through the NSW Government's Local Sport Grants Program.

