Maitland sport clubs can apply for share of $50k

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison MP is encouraging local sporting clubs and organisations to apply for their share of a $50,000 funding pool allocated to the Maitland electorate through the NSW Government's Local Sport Grants Program.
"This program always attracts strong interest, so I encourage sporting clubs to act now and start preparing their grant submissions," Ms Aitchison said.
For the 2022/23 round, eligible applicants are no longer required to select a defined project type as part of their application. Sports clubs and organisations are free to submit as many applications to the Program as they choose.
Eligible projects include but are not limited to:
The grant amount requested must be a minimum of $2000 and a maximum of $10,000.
A single sporting club or organisation may make multiple applications, however the maximum amount of funding that can be awarded to any one organisation is $10,000.
"The Local Sport Grants Program has a focus on encouraging participation in sport and physical activity, which contributes to happiness, health and wellbeing at both a community and individual level," Ms Aitchison said.
"Twelve Maitland sporting organisations were granted funds in the 2021-2022 round of Local Sports Grants," Ms Aitchison said. "It is fantastic to see such a diverse range of activities given the chance to improve and grow, thanks to this program."
The successful applicants from the 2021-2022 funding round included: Thornton Little Athletics Club, East Maitland Athletics & Little Athletics Centre, Raworth Rabbitohs Cricket Club, West Maitland Junior Rugby League Club, Maitland Basketball Association, Maitland Hockey, Lochinvar Rovers Football Club, Valley Aquatic Club, Majestic Netball Club, Lorn Park Bowls Sport And Recreation Club, Maitland Basketball Association, and Newcastle Ultimate.
Applications close on November 21 at 1pm. All applicants will be notified of outcomes in February 2023.
For more information about the program, visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program
