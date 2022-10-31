The Maitland Mercury
Updated October 31 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 11:18pm
Rifle seized, charges and fines issued during Operation Fleece

A man has been charged after Rural Crime Investigators seized a firearm during a three-day proactive operation targeting alleged rural theft and firearm offences in the Hunter.

Local News

