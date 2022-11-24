MATERIAL SOUND
MRAG
Discover how artists use unorthodox materials and household items to create their works during the final Friday tour of the Material Sound exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. It's on this Friday, November from 11.30am. While you're there, check out Thirty-six views of the Brokenback Range by John Adams, which closes this Sunday. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/material-sound-tour.
BLACK FRIDAY
THE LEVEE
Shoppers could score a $5,000 shopping spree by spending just $20 in a single transaction during The Levee's Black Friday sale on Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26. With more than 45 stores participating, there's a bargain gift for all ages and interests this weekend. Visit www.thelevee.com.au/black-friday for more information.
In other news:
SANTA PHOTOS
THE LEVEE
Santa returns to The Levee this week and will be available for free photos every Thursday afternoon and Friday and Saturday morning until December 17 at The Riverlink. For session details, visit www.thelevee.com.au/free-santa-photos.
ON GOLDEN POND
REPERTORY THEATRE
Head to the Maitland Repertory Theatre this weekend for the first weekend performances of On Golden Pond, a heart-warming play about love, reconnection and family. Fans of the 1981 movie won't want to miss it. Visit mrt.org.au/2022-season/on-golden-pond for more information and session times or to buy tickets.
DAZE PHASE
COQUUN
This Sunday night is the last chance to catch veteran Aussie comedian Adam Jacobs as he presents his show Daze Phase at COQUUN. Tickets are available from $35 and include the show, a drink on arrival and a meal after the show. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/daze-phase for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
