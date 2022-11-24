The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend - November 25, 26, 27

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
November 24 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keep an eye out for the giant green present wrapped with a red bow at The Riverlink - that's where you will find Santa ready to take family photos. Picture supplied.

MATERIAL SOUND

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.