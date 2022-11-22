The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Bella spreads the Christmas cheer from her Rutherford home

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 23 2022 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bella Johnston (middle) and her good friends David McGrath (left) and Jamie Kent (right) have been busy getting Bella's Rutherford home ready for their annual children's Christmas party. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Rutherford couple Bella and Grant Johnston have been lighting up the lives of hundreds of Hunter children for the past six years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.