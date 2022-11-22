Rutherford couple Bella and Grant Johnston have been lighting up the lives of hundreds of Hunter children for the past six years.
Each holiday season, their home at Dietrich Close is decked out in Christmas lights and Christmas themed inflatables and the pair offer free photos dressed up as Mr and Mrs Claus.
However, this year will look a bit different for Mrs Johnston after losing the love of her life, Grant, earlier this year.
Mrs Johnston moved to Australia from Canada in 2011 when she met Mr Johnston online, and said, it was a total love story from the very beginning to the very end.
"Our hearts were just glowing with laughter," she said.
With a shared love for Christmas, Mr and Mrs Johnston decided they wanted to combine both their holiday traditions and do something special for the children of the Hunter.
"We give out treat bags and an important tradition from my childhood is to make sure each child gets a mandarin with their sweets," Mrs Johnston said.
In previous years, the Johnston's have had hundreds of families stop by for their annual Christmas parties, and Mrs Johnston wanted to continue their tradition for one last time.
On Saturday, December 3, the Johnston residence at Dietrich Close, Rutherford will turn into a Christmas wonderland from 2pm to 4pm.
Families can get their photos taken with Mr and Mrs Claus, children can post their letters to Santa via Santa's special letterbox, all while enjoying some ice cream from Mr Whippy.
Mrs Johnston said, there's no cost to the children and their families for any of this, it's all free to the families.
Mrs Johnston said, Grant was always so jolly and loved playing Santa and for several years played Santa at local malls.
"He was always my Santa and to have someone else play Santa is going to be very hard, but it'll be rewarding when I see the looks of amazement on the children's faces," she said.
Mr Johnston was 56 when he passed away from methotrexate which caused cirrhosis of the liver and Mrs Johnston said, he was always ready to put the red and white suit on, even though he was ill.
"It didn't take much for that man to get ready to make the children smile," she said.
Mrs Johnston said, if the kids write a letter to Santa they get one back and that Grant couldn't wait to write back to the children.
"He would write little notes in the letters saying things like, 'please make sure there's chocolate chip cookies,' just something personal that he would put in it," she said.
Now a single pensioner, Mrs Johnston said she didn't realise the cost of everything, but wanted to do it anyway.
"I just want to put as many smiles on people's faces and I want to change the world for these kids," she said.
If you can help Bella to spread some festive cheer this Christmas for the local children, you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bellas-christmas-party-for-the-children?qid=641175fdb2d92dd7797c9f9fca983dcb
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
