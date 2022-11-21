A group of 14 Year 8 students from Maitland Grossmann High School will pitch for the planet in a Shark-Tank style competition in Sydney on December 6.
The students are involved in The Orbispace Initiative and have been busy creating sustainable products and initiatives to combat the farming crisis in India.
The Orbispace Initative was founded by software entrepreneur Anna Grace, who strives to empower the next generation of Australian female innovators and is equipping Year 8 female students across the state with skills and industry experience.
Maitland Grossmann English Teacher and Orbispace Mentor, Ellen Macdonald said, it's just been amazing to see them collaborating together and creating these innovative solutions.
"We've definitely got some designers, problem solvers and researchers amongst the groups," she said.
Ms Macdonald added, the goal is for girls in Year 8 to hopefully choose science, technology, engineering and mathematic (STEM) electives next year in Year 9.
"I think it's approximately 20 percent of the STEM workforce is women, so we're trying to equalize that number," she said.
In groups of four to five, the three groups from Maitland Grossmann will compete against approximately 35 schools in the competition.
Maitland Grossmann Year 8 student and member of the Orbispace Initiative, Rochelle James said, the program has taught her genuine life skills.
"Even if I wasn't to get a job in STEM, this has been a great experience," she said.
Rochelle said this term the group of 14 have been learning how to pitch to investors and get genuine ideas that can help real people and said, her group has focused on the transportation of food in India.
"We focused on how the roads were too narrow, and so we came up with the idea of having a cone-wheeled cart," she said.
With a focus on the wheels, which is where the issue begins, Rochelle said, the wheels will be made to be more stable and the cone wheels will also make it easier for it to be carried.
"The carts will be less likely to flip over and food produce is less likely to be damaged," she said.
Rochelle said, she is feeling confident about pitching their idea at the Sydney competition next month.
"It's not always about what's best, but rather how can it be the best," she said.
Maitland Grossmann Year 8 student and member of the Orbispace Initiative, Monique Purcell said, every since she started high school, science and STEM and all the creative aspects of the two is something she is passionate about.
"Just to hear that there is so many women that have been told that they can't have science as a career, I just feel that it was a great opportunity at such a young age that I could help with women in science," she said.
Monique said, her team have done some research and have discovered that there is a lot of plastic pollution that is contributing to the different aspects of farming in India.
"We've come up with an idea for recycling corn husks as a substitute for plastic packaging, mainly on produce and it's something that can be easily produced at a mass rate," she said.
Monique added, it's something that would hopefully be able to be implemented quickly and something that can easily replace plastic.
Seeing the numbers on how much plastic is produced and how much it is affecting the environment is a driving factor for Monique and she said, it's definitely something that needs to be put into action.
"We can put our story out there as something we have worked on with our friends, our teachers, our peers and this is something we can put forward to hopefully make even just the smallest change," she said.
Another group is working on implementing seaweed into the diet of cows in India to reduce the rate of cow emissions, each group bringing a unique initiative to the table.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
