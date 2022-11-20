Thousands of visitors joined locals as Morpeth celebrated its bicentenary on the weekend with plenty of vintage and historic activities in Swan Street and surrounds.
The historic town was a hive of activity, and it seemed like all roads led to Morpeth, with crowds flocking to join in on the bicentenary celebrations.
Maitland City Council councillor Mitchell Griffin said tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the two-day event.
Cr Griffin, who grew up in Morpeth, said he felt immensely proud to see the Morpeth bicentenary come to life.
"My family arrived in Morpeth in 1839, so to be able to see it today, still as a booming town, really is an acknowledgement of all of the hard work the community has put in," he said.
From tiny piglets to horse and cart rides, penny farthing bicycle demonstrations to immaculate vintage and veteran cars from home and abroad on display there was something for young and old.
And all accompanied with the best food and drinks the historic township on the Hunter River has become famous for.
Multiple community groups including East Maitland Lion's Club got on board to help out with the 200 year celebrations and ran the famous Arnott's Blind Biscuit Tasting, which was a hit for all ages.
Fittingly the stall was set up in front of the original Historic Arnott Bakehouse located in Swan Street, which was first built in early 1850 and soon became of historical significance to the colony of New South Wales.
East Maitland Lion's Club president Barry Palmer said most people grew up with Arnott's biscuits.
"People have loved the blind tasting and we've had people coming and going all day tasting the Arnott's," he said.
Morpeth Museum volunteers led two heritage walks around the town.
Museum volunteer Alan Todd said the heritage walks charted "the good, the bad and the holy" characters who transformed Morpeth from a key trading post for early pioneers into the cherished destination it is today.
The museum was the focus of much attention and at one stage more than 400 people went through its doors in less than two hours.
Entertainment switched to the Hunter River at Queen's Wharf, where a range of food trucks and live entertainment allowed the celebrations to kick on before the fireworks and laser show at 8:50pm.
On Sunday, Morpeth Bridge transformed into an outdoor dining location overlooking the Hunter River, where members of the public could enjoy a picnic on the heritage-listed bridge for the first time ever.
Cr Griffin said the idea came from celebrations on the Sydney Harbour bridge many years ago.
"People could come and take ownership of the Morpeth bridge for a day and be able to look at the magnificent view while enjoying a picnic," he said.
The official ceremonies on Saturday morning paid tribute to the amazing effort by local groups including the Morpeth Public School, Morpeth Business Council and Maitland City Council in organising the celebrations which had been postponed by a year because of COVID.
Fittingly the traditional custodians the Wonnarua people were recognised on the land they knew as Illalung which became know to Europeans as Morpeth after a community was founded by Lieutenant Edward Close in 1821.
With it's rich heritage, beautifully preserved buildings and uneven cobble stone paths, Morpeth played a tremendous role in the shaping of the entire Hunter region.
"It was second biggest city in New South Wales during the early parts of the 1800s, so it's very important that we acknowledge that history," Cr Griffin said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
