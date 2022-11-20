The Maitland Mercury
Morpeth celebrates its bicentenary with historic flair

Laura Rumbel
Updated November 20 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
Thousands of visitors joined locals as Morpeth celebrated its bicentenary on the weekend with plenty of vintage and historic activities in Swan Street and surrounds.

