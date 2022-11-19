The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Labor to ban mobile phones in NSW high schools if elected

Updated November 20 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor to ban mobile phones in NSW high schools if elected

NSW Labor will ban mobile phones in NSW high schools if elected in March, Opposition leader Chris Minns announced on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.