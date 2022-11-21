Big bucks up for grabs at The Levee's Black Friday Sale

Shoppers could score a $5000 shopping spree by spending just $20 in a single transaction during The Levee's Black Friday Sale this weekend (Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26).
The Levee's Public Programs Officer David Graham says the festive season is in full swing at The Levee, with this weekend's seasonal sale complemented by free Santa photos and glittering Christmas decorations.
"It's really starting to look a lot like Christmas at The Levee," Mr Graham said.
"With more than 45 participating stores, The Levee's Black Friday Sale is a great opportunity to snag some bargain gifts, smash out your Christmas shopping early, or simply indulge in a bit of relaxing retail therapy before the busy Christmas period.
"Best of all, we're giving one lucky shopper the chance to win a $5,000 shopping spree - all they have to do is spend $20 at one of our participating stores, scan the QR code on their receipt and complete the entry form."
He says The Levee precinct boasts everything from boutique small businesses and specialty stores to big national brands.
"Shoes and surf gear, technology to jewellery, there's a bargain gift for all ages and interests this weekend," Mr Graham said.
