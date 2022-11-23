The Maitland Mercury
Hearing Australia launch action plan to halve the rate of hearing loss in First Nations children by 2029

By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:30pm, first published 12:37pm
Hearing Australia senior audiologist Katrina Oliveiro conducting a hearing assessment. Picture supplied.

Being able to hear can mean the world of difference for a child's development, which is why Hearing Australia has a plan to halve the rate of hearing loss in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children by 2029.

