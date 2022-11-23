East Maitland's Valley Restaurant by Chef Jordy has come out on top following a win at the 2022 NSW Australia Restaurant and Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence.
The restaurant was awarded Best Restaurant in a regional NSW pub or club category at the awards ceremony held at Royal Randwick Racecourse in September and will now go on to be the NSW entrant for the National Awards on Monday, November 28 in Brisbane.
The title of Best Restaurant in a regional NSW pub or club isn't the first for the East Maitland venue, which took out the same title at the 2019 NSW Awards and went on to be runner up at the National Awards that year.
Owner and director of Jrm Restaurant Management Pty Ltd and chef Jordy Moffat operates two restaurants in the Maitland area, the Valley Restaurant By Chef Jordy at Easts Leisure and Golf Club and Wildflame Barbeque and Bar at East Maitland Bowling Club.
Mr Moffat said, the recent award meant so much after a very challenging two years of Covid.
"It's been a very tough time for the hospitality industry, and I congratulate all of the other businesses that also managed, through hard work and perseverance, to be still trading today and never giving up on striving to deliver an excellent product and service," he said.
Mr Moffat added, the award is recognition of our business model, our dedicated staff and our sheer determination and resilience.
"I am grateful for the community support we received through the good times and the bad," he said.
The Awards are judged by an independent team of judges who anonymously visited the venues to determine the winners and scored the venues on the entire dining experience, from food to customer service.
More than 250 local restaurants, cafes and catering businesses attended the NSW Awards, and were judged in over 80 categories.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
