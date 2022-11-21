Households will be given a helping hand to divert food scraps from landfill under Maitland council's waste plan.
The council is applying for a $318,000 grant to buy a kitchen bench top caddy and a roll of compostable bin liners for every house in the Local Government Area with a domestic waste management service.
The Go FOGO (Food Organics and Garden Organics) grant is being offered through the state government to help councils transition residents to a food organics collection.
Residents would also receive information about how to use the food organics service.
The council will also fund an education campaign before, during and after the rollout to encourage residents to take part and place the correct waste in the FOGO bin.
That campaign will be funded through council's domestic waste charge.
All councils across NSW must provide food and garden organics collections to every household by 2030.
Maitland already has a garden organics collection and food scraps will go into the same bin from 2024.
Council's waste services operations manager Michelle Lindsay and waste officer Sarah Jackson wrote in a report that the initiative was "designed to reduce organics waste in landfill, where it generates methane, a potent greenhouse gas".
They noted the FOGO service would create a "valuable resource that can be processed into compost, used to generate energy or be converted to animal feed."
