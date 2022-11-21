The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland council has applied for the Go FOGO grant to help residents transition to a food organics service

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:02pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food waste. Picture by Shutterstock

Households will be given a helping hand to divert food scraps from landfill under Maitland council's waste plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.