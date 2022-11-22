Accidental authors Mick Fairleigh and Paul Doherty are at it again with their second book on growing up in Louth Park, out soon.
The Mob Returns details the chronicles of being a kid in 1950s and 60s Louth Park, with tales of ridiculously long bike rides to Kurri Kurri and camping at Walka Water Works.
Mr Fairleigh said the book took almost two years to write, and now the hard work as paid off just in time for Christmas.
"It's like our last book The Adventures of the Louth Park Mob, what we used to get up to in our Dennis the Menace days," he said.
In other news:
"It's pretty tame compared to what they do these days of course.
"Just all the little gimmicks and things we used to get up to."
Mr Fairleigh said there are stories about Easter egg hunting in the pasture farms, and his favourite wild story of spending a night in the old gaol.
All the stories start and end 'where it all began' at the corner store.
If praise for their last book is anything to go by, this book will make readers laugh and not be able to put it down.
"There's plenty of laughs in it and people who've read our last book, they all say the same thing - they get there reading it and say 'oh I'll have a rest now' but then they say 'no I've got to keep going' because they enjoy the stories that much," Mr Fairleigh said.
"When we write people say they get that many laughs out of it, but we don't see ourselves as comedians it's just the way it comes out."
The Mob Returns will be launched at a special event on Sunday, November 27 at the former St Ethel's School, Cross Street, South Maitland.
The launch starts at 3pm, and there will be book sales and signings followed by afternoon tea.
The book will be for sale at Maitland Visitor Information Centre, Whizzer's barber shop, Rutherford, and Maitland Regional Museum, Brough House for $20.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.