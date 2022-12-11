After suffering a broken leg, a Lochinvar Public School student has bounced back to claim a big win at state level.
Mikayla Whaler, 13, came first in the under 13s 100m sprint at the NSWPSSA (NSW Primary Schools Sports Association) Primary Athletics State Championship, held at Sydney Olympic Park in October.
An excellent representative for the Hunter region, Whaler actually suffered a broken leg in early 2021 but it hasn't stopped her succeeding.
At the competition Whaler ran 13.97 seconds in the qualifying heat, 13.90 in the semi-final and 14.01 in the final, coming in first place at every level.
She smashed the competition, finishing 0.9 seconds faster than second place in the qualifying heat, 0.98 seconds faster in the semi-final and 0.62 seconds faster in the final.
Earlier in the year, she also achieved first place in the 100m sprint at zone and regional levels.
The year six student said it felt good to achieve this great result.
"I was really excited," she said.
Whaler has been part of Little Athletics in the past and has been competing in running since under eights.
"It's fun, it brings a lot of energy and just makes me happy," she said.
Her training schedule is a little different to what you would expect from a champion sprinter - she doesn't train for running much at all.
"I mostly just ride horses," she said.
Whaler said her favourite sports are running and horse riding, and she and her trusty steed Oscar are members of Mount Sugarloaf Pony Club.
She has represented Lochinvar Public School in horse sports for years, and this year was reserve age champion at the Scone and District School Horse Sport competition.
Whaler also shines at touch football, and was selected to trial for zone and regional teams this year while being Lochinvar Public School's PSSA touch football team lead try scorer.
Whaler's classroom teacher Natalie Hayes said she is incredibly proud of her.
"We know that Mikayla has got such a talent for running, but over the last few years with COVID it's been hard to get into those outside of school levels," she said.
"Mikayla is an excellent role model for other students. She has outstanding sportsmanship, always giving 110 per cent in all sporting activities."
The state event was live streamed, and the whole school tuned in to cheer her on.
"Everyone was screaming for her here at school," Mrs Hayes said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
