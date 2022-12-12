The Maitland Mercury
Aberglasslyn Christmas lights raise money for SATB2 Gene Foundation

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:59pm, first published 1:45pm
Bryson Myles' house, 6 Friarbird Ridge Aberglasslyn. Picture supplied.

An Aberglasslyn man has transformed his home into a Christmas light spectacular to raise money and awareness for the rare condition his little cousin lives with.

