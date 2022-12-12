An Aberglasslyn man has transformed his home into a Christmas light spectacular to raise money and awareness for the rare condition his little cousin lives with.
Bryson Myles' seven-year-old cousin Rory has SATB2 Associated Syndrome, a rare genetic condition affecting 30 families in Australia and 650 worldwide.
SATB2 associated syndrome can cause severe speech anomalies, abnormalities of the palate, teeth anomalies, behavioural issues and bone and brain anomalies.
Mr Myles spent two months putting up the extravagant display, and now he's ready to host Light up Christmas for Rory on Friday night, fundraising for the SATB2 Gene Foundation Australia.
Mr Myles said he has a soft spot for Rory, who is particular about who she likes and trusts.
"I believe that she's outgoing," he said.
"She's so bubbly when she starts to have fun and laughs a lot when there's people being silly."
This is Mr Myles' first year raising money for SATB2, and said he made sure to pick a small charity, so he knows where the money actually goes.
"With such a small little community of SATB2, there's a lower chance of people being educated on the SATB2 community," he said.
"Just bringing awareness to the people that actually need it most as well - families that have little kids that struggle, and knowing that it is normal."
The SATB2 Gene Foundation Australia helps those with the condition and their families through advocacy, support and education, and raising money for research.
On Friday, December 16 from 6pm Mr Myles is hosting a fundraiser at his Christmas light display.
Light up Christmas for Rory will raise money for the SATB2 Gene Foundation Australia, and Santa will be there as well as an ice cream truck, balloons, and potentially face painting.
The fundraiser has already raised $500, and has a goal of $1000.
"The more we can raise the better," Mr Myles said.
"Every dollar counts."
The fundraiser is on at 6 Friarbird Ridge, Aberglasslyn on Friday, December 16, from 6pm.
Donations can be made through a QR code, cash in person or on the Facebook fundraising page.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
