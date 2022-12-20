Teachers, students and their families at Rutherford Technology High School are celebrating the graduating year 12 group's outstanding HSC results.
Student Leeza Goyal achieved an ATAR of 94.45, and Lili Botfield achieved an ATAR of 93.55.
The school had its largest ever cohort of First Nations students graduating this year, with 17 receiving their HSC.
Three Rutherford Technology High School (RTHS) students received recognition for their outstanding HSC major works, Juliette Kostalova and Antonie McCudden being featured in the NSW government ARTEXPRESS exhibition and Lily Botfield being featured in the TEXStyle and Shape exhibition.
RTHS principal Simone Hughes said the school has been on a huge journey of developing itself in sporting, academics and culture.
"We are on a trajectory of up and up, and all the work we have been doing has been worthwhile," she said.
"We've developed academically, sporting and culturally, and it's now a sought after school and we've got really high expectations.
"Every child can succeed, every child deserves the best education, regardless of socio-economic status."
RTHS students received seven band sixes and 27 band fives, and many students achieved personal best marks.
Biology, English Advanced, English Extension 1 and 2, Advanced Mathematics, Textiles and Visual Arts all had outstanding results.
More than 70 per cent of year 12s who were on an ATAR pathway received early entry offers to university.
Ms Hughes said the graduating cohort are "an outstanding bunch of young people".
"Through really tough times, these were young people that said the first of their year 11 major exams online because of COVID lockdown," she said.
"They have just been such an amazing group of young people, so I'm one very, very proud principal."
The students committed to their studies and took up opportunities to study in the school's holiday program, and access before and after school support.
"They wanted feedback, they wanted to succeed, they wanted to do the very best to ensure they had a future and they could break the cycle," Ms Hughes said.
"In many cases they are the first [in their family] to get their HSC."
Mrs Hughes said the great results are a testament not only to the students, but to the teachers.
"My staff need to be commended for the hours and hours and hours they've put in supporting out students, with free homework centres, before and after school study," she said.
"Staff have again gone above and beyond to support our students."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
