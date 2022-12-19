Like father, like daughter and son - Maitland's cricket family keeps on growing

Cricket has always been a family game with generations of one family regularly representing the same club, state or even country.
Until recently that has meant fathers and sons, but two of Maitland's more famous cricketing families have expanded that to include daughters playing with dads and brothers.
At Thornton, after guiding his sons Jamie and Thomas through the juniors, rep teams and into grade cricket, Corey Krake and his daughters Naomi and Monique who are following the same path.
Father and daughters played their first game together earlier this month when Naomi,17, finally gave into pestering by younger sister Monique, 15, and made her grade debut in third grade.
Naomi, who has starred in junior ranks, took a wicket, Monique picked up three and Corey top scored with 60 in Thornton's four wicket win against Kurri Weston Mulbring.
This weekend it was the Brownlee family's turn with dad Paul playing with daughter Imogen and 10-year-old son Finn for the first time in City United colours.
Paul and Imogen, 14, play together each week in fourth grade and when numbers were short due to other Christmas engagement they called on younger brother Finn to fill in.
"Of course Finn jumped at the opportunity. We were lucky enough to have plenty of runs to play with and my kids did the rest," proud dad Paul said.
"Finn with his first bowl, was on a hat trick, claiming 2/6 off two overs, Imy got 1/17 with Finn taking the catch for her wicket.
"I cannot be prouder of them, neither took a backward step and stopped everything they could and played so well.
"We mixed it against an adult team and got the win."
Corey is another proud dad and was delighted to be able to play with both daughters after starting the season with Monique in third grade and coaching them both in Under-16s.
He has coached the girls throughout their journey starting in Milo Cricket back in 2013 when Naomi was nine and Monique seven, through to Under-11 and then a premiership in the Under 14 Division 2 competition in the 2020-21 season
"I've coached them all the way through like I did with the boys," he said.
"Both of them are very athletic. Naomi has dominated bowling for the last two years in 16s and 14s. She is the leading wicket taker. Monique bowls medium-to-pace and opened the bowling for us in 16s and third grade.
"Monique is very good in the field and probably has the best arm from the outfield in our 16s side."
Naomi was highest wicket taker in Maitland district for U14s Division 2 in the premiership year of 2020-21. She was Thornton's most successful bowler in Under 16 Division 2 last season and is the highest wicket taker this season.
Monique has played representative cricket for numerous teams for the past four years.
This year she competed in the Country Championships for Central North in the Under-16 and Under-19 women's teams. In November she competed in the women's regional big bash for Northern Inland Bolters in a carnival in Tuggerah.
She will compete in the Under-15 Country Youth Championships in January for Hunter Valley.
Monique said the boys in rival under-16 teams were not always happy when she and Naomi dismissed them.
As for the men in third grade.
"The men take it pretty fair, they are more encouraging," Naomi said.
Corey said the Maitland cricket competition was very good at promoting young women in the game.
"Rival teams in third grade have been very supporting. They don't see them as female, just as a players," he said.
"They don't generally slow down when they are bowling at the girls, but they are pretty good and don't bowl any intimidatory stuff."
Corey said a number of clubs including Thornton were very good about promoting cricket for girls and had specific parent and child teams.
He said Thornton third grade skipper Terry Drinkwater is one of the best captains you could imagine for development of people, he is really supportive.
"Thornton as a club has a big emphasis on families and developing young players so they are having fun while learning the game," he said.
While both girls are passionate about cricket, going forward Naomi said she was likely to concentrate on club cricket and would love to coach at some stage.
Next year, Naomi's HSC studies will take priority as she balances work and school in a busy schedule.
"I started Year 12 this term, which is why I don't have a lot of time for cricket anymore. With study and working I'm pretty stumped for time," Naomi said.
As for younger sister Monique: "I'd choose sport over academics."
Monique wants to play for NSW and the Sydney Thunder as she progresses along the representative cricket and development program path.
At some stage over the next few years she will start playing in the women's competition in Sydney.
There are Hunter role models to help her with advice and support along the way including family friend Maisy Gibson who plays with the Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL and the Tasmania Women in the Women's National Cricket League after starting with Thunder and NSW Women.
"Maisy went through the same programs as me," said Monique, who like Gibson wants to play on the national stage and hopefully beyond.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
