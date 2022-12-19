The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Like father, like daughter and son - Maitland's cricket family keeps on growing

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:36pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Krake with his daughers Naomi (lef) and Monique (right) after their first game together for Thornton third grade in the Maitland and District Cricket Competition. Picture supplied.

Cricket has always been a family game with generations of one family regularly representing the same club, state or even country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.