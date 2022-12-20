The Maitland Mercury
Melville Ford Bridge reopens, repairs complete after months closed

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:55pm, first published 12:45pm
Melville Ford Bridge in September. Picture by Laura Rumbel.

Maitland City Council has announced Melville Ford Bridge has reopened after months of closure.

