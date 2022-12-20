Melville Ford Bridge reopens, repairs complete after months closed

Maitland City Council has announced Melville Ford Bridge has reopened after months of closure.
The bridge suffered major damage and erosion after the July floods, and briefly reopened for two days in September before council was forced to close it again.
Council has now finished the clean-up and repair job on the bridge, and it opened as of 12pm Tuesday, December 20.
"The rise and fall of the river over the past months has made it difficult for us to make headway in these efforts, with some serious damage to the road, approaches and surrounding landscape making it an unsafe route," Maitland City Council wrote in a Facebook post.
"A big thank you to the community for their patience and cooperation while we battled the elements to complete these works, and we're happy to be able to reopen the bridge to commuters in time for the holidays."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
