Some of Maitland's best swimmers will compete over three jam-packed days this weekend at Sydney Olympic Park for the NSW Country Championships.
Valley Aquatic Club, which is based at Maitland Aquatic Centre, has 17 athletes swimming in the competition, with ages ranging from nine-years-old to 22.
Valley Aquatic Club coach Ben Seamer said for some of the younger swimmers, this will be the highest level of competition they've experienced so far, and for others its a chance to smash their times from previous championships.
"Most swimmers are expected to break new ground in this competition with best times - this is one of the final stepping stones in demonstrating the impact of their training since winter 2022," he said.
In the news:
"With national championships in a few months time, it will be a showcase of talent, but also an opportunity to identify areas for improvement."
Several swimmers are looking to defend their podium placings from the 2022 NSW Country Championship, and some are extremely close to achieving qualifying times for national level competition.
Seamer said a few swims at this event could be make or break for the athletes.
"In particular, veteran Ashleigh Oberekar, 22, will return hoping to dominate the women's breaststroke events," he said.
"Charlie Potts (12) and Stella Potts (10) are a brother-sister multi-event combination who are set to excite.
"Ava Jankovic, who boasts multiple age national level podium placings, is set to test herself, as are two competitors who are returning to still water competition - Jack York and Evie Lucas, who competed two weeks ago at Australia's Open Water Nationals.
"Pairing these prospects with the other swimmers looking to make a name for themselves, things are looking quite exciting."
This competition will give athletes official times that can be used to advance to higher levels, like the Australian National Championships.
Seamer said it's always heartening to see swimmers from regional areas developing their skills.
"It is so often true that our competitors are on par with their counterparts in Sydney metropolitan areas," he said.
"When local people from little pools are exposed to smart programs and intelligent training, anything is possible."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.