The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Former NRL players join Maitland to face off against former Australian cricketer Doug Bollinger

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerryn Ball (City United), Luke Redgrove (City United), former Australian cricketer Doug Bollinger, Rob Flanagan (Kurri Weston), former NRL player Mark Hughes and City United secretary Paul Brownlee at Robins Oval, Maitland. Picture by Chloe Coleman

Former Australian cricketer Doug Bollinger met with Mark Hughes and Maitland cricketers on Monday morning to scope out the competition before he plays them in a charity game later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.