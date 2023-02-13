Former Australian cricketer Doug Bollinger met with Mark Hughes and Maitland cricketers on Monday morning to scope out the competition before he plays them in a charity game later this month.
Bollinger, who played for the Australian cricket team from 2009-2014, will face off against some of Maitland's best in the Fielding for Floods charity match.
The game will see SCG XI (Sydney) and Maitland XI face off at Robins Oval, Maitland on Sunday, February 26.
Funds raised through ticket sales, and food and drinks on the day, will go towards supporting NSW flood victims through the Salvation Army Appeal.
Maitland XI will feature former NRL players Mark Hughes and Kurt Gidley, as well as Izaac Coyle (City United), Rob Flanagan (Kurri Weston), Brendan Mills (Easts), James Lovegrove (Easts), Matt Hanlon (City United) and Reece Tyrrell (City United).
Former NRL star and junior Weston cricket player Mark Hughes said he's looking forward to playing cricket at Robin's Oval, where he played as a kid.
"I've got a lot of history here with cricket in this region, so I'm excited to be back here," he said.
"It's great to be digging in and helping those from the floods, I didn't hesitate to get involved because people were doing it real tough, and those same people would have bought our beanies and supported our foundation, so this is a nice little way to give a little bit back to those guys."
Hughes said he'd love to see the community come down and have a chat, meet Bollinger and watch what is shaping up to be a fun game.
"I'm really proud to be part of this and looking forward to raising some money, to give some relief to what has been a really tough situation," he said.
Bollinger said he's looking forward to playing former NRL stars Gidley and Hughes, and that playing cross-code sport is always a bit of fun.
"I think I'll be able to hit them hard, and we'll try to get some fours and sixes out of them," he said.
"It'll be good fun, and I hope we get a decent crowd and get everyone smiling."
Bollinger said he's looking forward to raising money for the cause.
"We've had a lot of rain in the past few years, there's a lot of people struggling with losing their homes and some people aren't insured," he said.
"It's always good to put a smile on their face."
City United District Cricket Club secretary and event organiser Paul Brownlee said he hopes the event will raise more than $1000 for those affected by floods.
"This time last year we were all in flood, and anything we can do to help our friends out west, and provide any type of support to them makes us feel like we're doing our bit, and if we can do it playing cricket then why not," he said.
Fielding for Floods is on at Robins Oval, Maitland on Sunday, February 26 from 12pm. Tickets are $20 via eventbrite and go to the Salvation Army Flood Appeal. There will be a bar and canteen on the day.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
