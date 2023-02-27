Police have conducted a multi-day high-visibility operation targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMCGs) operating in the Hunter Valley.
Operation Chalk, a three day operation, began on Friday, February 24, and saw officers from Hunter Valley and Oxley Police Districts work alongside specialist units.
These units included Traffic & Highway Patrol, Traffic Response Group, Raptor Squad, the Dog Unit, Operational Support Group and Aviation Command, disrupt OMCG activity at a bike show in the region.
During the operation, police conducted nearly 3000 random breath and drug tests, with six returning positive roadside PCAs, and seven returning positive roadside RDTs. In total, 135 Traffic Infringement and 44 Defect Notices were issued.
In the news:
Other incidents of note include:
- At about 11.40am on Sunday, February 26, a 29-year-old man, believed to be a member of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang, allegedly avoided an RBT site, but he was later stopped by officers attached to RAPTOR Squad and issued two Traffic Infringement Notices and a Defect Notice.
- At about 12pm on Sunday, February 26, a 53-year-old man was stopped and charged with supply prohibited drug, three counts of possess prohibited drug, and possess prescribed restricted substance. He was granted conditional bail to appear before Tamworth Local Court on Monday, March 13 2023.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.