A group of talented artists who undertake NDIS creative arts therapy are hosting their first exhibition in March called Colour Collective.
Their work is set to line the walls at Reader's Cafe and Larder for a month, starting Saturday, March 4.
The budding artists work with creative arts clinician Shonah Trescott at Lorn's Feeling + Healing Hub, where they practice art as a form of mindfulness and empowerment.
Ms Trescott, who has had her own paintings exhibited internationally, said she is incredibly proud of the art her clients have achieved.
"It's super honest, the way they're working and they've got a lot of talent," she said.
"I find they've been so open and brave, and I'm excited for the public to give a bit of feedback."
Ms Trescott said the quality of work coming out of the creative arts sessions has been very positive.
"I've been really surprised, a lot of them have experienced really extreme circumstances in their life and also adversity, and I've found - I've taught in art colleges all over the place - and they're just really open and willing to put themselves out there and give it a go, which I find really incredible," she said.
The exhibition's name Colour Collective came from one of the participating artists Barbara Hunt, who came up with it after some brainstorming.
She chose it as it speaks to the collective nature of the different artists from different backgrounds, as well as neurodiversity and being colourful in different ways.
Ms Trescott said she thought the artists might be a bit nervous to exhibit for the first time, but they have been mostly positive and excited.
"I think it's just been so empowering for them, to learn a new skill and be proud of what they've achieved, and it's really great for their self esteem," she said.
"I've also been working with quite a few of them using art and drawing, painting, for mindfulness practice; so for breathing, relaxation and stress management.
"That's brought a lot of positive impacts to quite a few of the artists."
One of the exhibiting artists Thomas Hona currently has his work exhibiting in Western Australia after becoming a finalist in the prestigious Lester Prize.
The youngest of the group Charlotte Curry, 9, is working on a self portrait for the Young Archie competition.
"It's given them a lot of drive and self esteem, once they found their passion they're off and running," Ms Trescott said.
The Colour Collective exhibition starts at Reader's Cafe and Larder in East Maitland Library on Saturday, March 4 and will be on for a month.
There will be a special launch event on that Saturday at 4pm, and the whole community is welcome. RSVP to shonah@fhhub.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
