Talented budding artists to showcase their work in 'Colour Collective' at Reader's Cafe and Larder

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
March 1 2023 - 2:38pm
The artists behind Colour Collective hard at work in creative arts therapy. Pictures supplied

A group of talented artists who undertake NDIS creative arts therapy are hosting their first exhibition in March called Colour Collective.

