A Hunter fire station that often has a waiting list for new starters, has now launched a campaign to find five recruits to join their close-knit crew.
Cessnock fire station has put out the call for retained on-call firefighters.
And Cessnock isn't the only Hunter station on the lookout for recruits.
Many other stations across the Hunter are going through the same process.
Permanent part-time on-call firefighter with Fire and Rescue NSW, Amy Roberts, has been at the Cessnock station for over two years and said it's the best thing she's every done.
"I've met some amazing people through the job. It's definitely challenging, no one likes the 2am call outs, but I wouldn't change a thing," she said.
Ms Roberts first found out about the role from visiting the Cessnock station with her young son and said joining Fire and Rescue NSW was something she never saw herself doing.
Deputy Captain at Fire and Rescue Cessnock, Greg McLoughney, has been a retained firefighter for decades and when he's not working shiftwork as an electrician, he's at the station.
"To me, it's a hobby that pays for itself and it's like a family," he said.
To apply, you must be an Australian citizen, have a minimum of a P2 driver's licence, no criminal record, be physically fit and live close by to a station.
With no experience needed, Fire and Rescue provide plenty of training, including the cutting up of a vehicle and basic life support.
Ms Roberts said she thoroughly enjoyed the training when she first joined the brigade.
"It was challenging but it also teaches yourself what you're capable of," she said.
Mr McLoughney added that the training equips recruits for real life scenarios which helps to build confidence.
"You're going into this environment where you've got fire on top of you but it gives you that confidence that the gear that you're wearing will protect you," he said.
Fire and Rescue recruitment manager Philip Cashion said most stations across the Hunter are currently recruiting.
"If you care about the community, we want you. Those are the types of people we are looking for," he said.
The Fire and Rescue NSW station at Dungog is one of the Hunter stations in desperate need of new recruits.
"Their station is really important and they look after a really big area," Mr Cashion said.
The closest fire station to Dungog is Maitland, which is approximately 45 minutes away.
"That's a long time to be stuck in a car and it's a long time to stand there and watch your house burn to the ground," Mr Cashion said.
"And that's why Fire and Rescue will not walk away from that station."
An information session will be held on Wednesday, March 1 at 6pm at the Cessnock Fire Station.
Fire and Rescue recruitment manager Philip Cashion said if anyone is interested in knowing more about the role, the information session is the perfect opportunity.
"Normally Cessnock has a waiting list so this is a good opportunity for someone to have a go," he said.
Head to https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=11 to find out more or to register your interest.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
