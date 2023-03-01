A PUPPY has been rescued after he became stuck between and tank and a hard place on Tuesday.
The Cessnock District Rescue Squad were called to an animal rescue at Cliftleigh at 6.45pm.
On arrival they found one four-week-old border collie puppy from a litter had managed to squeeze between a water tank and the brick wall of a house, becoming stuck.
"The owners already began emptying the tank before we arrived," a statement from Cessnock District Rescue Squad said.
"Our volunteers placed one of their rescue air bags in the gap they had and slowly inflated it.
"This slightly moved the tank and also created enough deflection in the tin to hopefully lift the puppy out."
An animal snare and rescue pole were placed over the pup's head and he was gently lifted to where the rescue operators could safely extract him.
He was quickly assessed and reunited with the rest of his family and was seemingly unharmed by his adventure.
The puppy's owners decided to name the little man Tank as a lasting memory of his escapade.
