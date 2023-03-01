The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

State Liberal-Nationals pledge free parking for Maitland Hospital if re-elected

Updated March 1 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Hospital at Metford. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has pledged free car parking at Maitland Hospital if re-elected on March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.