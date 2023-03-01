State Liberal-Nationals pledge free parking for Maitland Hospital if re-elected

The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has pledged free car parking at Maitland Hospital if re-elected on March 25.
It means patients, staff and visitors to the hospital would not have to pay for parking.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said this is a win-win for the community.
"It is great to be able to announce that parking will be free Maitland Hospital," Mr Martin said.
"From establishing the $250 million Regional Seniors Travel Card to investing $149.5 million into the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS), this Government is committed to easing the costs associated with travel in the regions."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said this delivered on the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's commitment to make life easier and more affordable for regional households, especially when it comes to healthcare.
"People in regional communities often travel longer distances as part of every day life including when they need to visit a hospital," Mr Toole said.
"The last thing patients, their loved ones and staff need is to carry the extra burden of forking out money to park when they arrive - especially when they don't pay for parking elsewhere in that community."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said while it's commonplace for Sydney residents to pay for parking, it's a different story in regional NSW.
"While we are investing in more and more public transport in our regions, driving is often the only option for many when it comes to visiting our nearest and dearest in hospital," Mrs Taylor said.
"That's why the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government have announced a number of sensible, targeted initiatives that ease the specific cost of living pressures faced by people in rural and regional NSW."
