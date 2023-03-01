Mr Bidner and Mr Mears had been involved in an ongoing feud for more than a year when Mr Mears was run down from behind by a vehicle while scavenging for scrap metal in the Cessnock Waste Management Centre on the afternoon of July 5, 2020, Crown prosecutor Brian Costello said during his opening address. And Mr Costello said the day before Mr Mears was killed, he was allegedly threatened by three men, including Mr Bidner, who told him: "I'm going to end you Mearsey and you won't even see it coming."