It's fragrant, bright, and bursting with nutrition.
Ratatouille will be simmering on the stove at the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland in The Levee, Central Maitland, on Thursday, and it's just another excuse to head down and fill up on some of the city's freshest ingredients.
The dish will be sold in small containers for $8.
"You could make it into a meal and serve it with a slice of sourdough bread, or even take it home and put it with some rice," market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said.
The dish will be available to buy from 8.30am until sold out.
Proceeds from the sale will go back into the market.
While you're there, take a wander through the many farmers and producers and enjoy the wide variety of produce on offer - from tomatoes, to chillies, preserves, bread, eggs and even meat.
There will be 19 food stalls, as well as Boomerang Bags and Maitland Seed Library.
These are:
Camelot Valley Farm - natural honey & honey products.
Telarah Public School - fresh seasonal herbs.
Lucie and Marco - rhubarb, flowers and garlic.
Albion Farm - corn, tomatoes, capsicum, sunflowers, cucumber, potkins, pumpkins, watermelon, basil, chillies and eggplants
Hunter Valley Olive Growers - Olives Ligurian Style, Herbs & Garlic, Chilli & Garlic; Olive Traditional, Olive Tapenade Chilli; Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Herbs & Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Chilli & garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Lemon Myrtle, Caramelised Balsamic Vinegar.
Bella Rose - large range of jams and preserves made from locally sourced produce.
Maitland Urban Farm, grown by Mummel Road students in the garden to market program - pumpkin, spinach, tomatoes, organic vegetarian dog biscuits, rocky road and honey joy.
Four Acre Farm - seasonal flowers and garlic.
Rainbird farm - carrots, zucchini, salad greens, cucumbers, eggplants, cherry tomato and kohlrabi.
Oakhampton Heritage Farm - rainbow chard, old man saltbush and other herbs, zucchini, okra, and tomatoes.
Maitland Seed Library - free seeds and garden advice
Nebo Farm - pumpkins, watermelons, golden squash, zucchini, butter beans, round green beans, eggplants, carrots.
Backyard plants and seedlings - variety of eatable and decorative plants
The Miracle Kombucha
Carinya Downs - honey, native inspired herb salts, cordials, freshly laid hen, quail & duck eggs
Munni Meats - grassfed beef and lamb
Margins Mushrooms - Mushrooms White (Agaricus Bispurus), Swiss Browns (Agaricus Bitorquis), Oyster (Pleurotus soppopo); Mushroom growing kits Oyster
Fosterton Farm Bakery - biodynamic bread light rye cob and loaf, cob and loaf, wholewheat cob, wholewheat sesame cob, white farmhouse cob; savoury pastries pumpkin and fetta, spinach and fetta, vegetable curry, beef and herbs; sweet pastries almond croissant, lemon ricotta, apple ricotta, walnut and cinnamon swirl, choc chip brioche, croissant; flour fresh-milled whole wheat, unbleached plain wheat.
Bushman's honey
Boomerang bags - local not-for-profit bags
Slow Food Hunter Valley stall - eggplant, tomato preserves, fresh chicken orders and fresh eggs.
