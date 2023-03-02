The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

NSW Liberal and National government strikes out at Labor's road upgrade package

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
March 2 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole.

The NSW Liberal and National government has claimed regional communities will miss out on hundreds of millions in dedicated funding for roads in the bush if NSW Labor wins the state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.