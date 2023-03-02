The NSW Liberal and National government has claimed regional communities will miss out on hundreds of millions in dedicated funding for roads in the bush if NSW Labor wins the state election.
NSW Labor announced on Thursday morning an elected Minns Labor government would deliver a $1.1 billion package of road upgrades over the next three years, including $135 million for roads in Riverstone, Homebush and Dapto.
It said further announcements are to come.
Deputy Premier and minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said today's roads announcement by NSW Labor showed yet again Labor could barely see beyond the outskirts of Sydney.
"Labor is promising a $1.1 billion road package across the state if it wins government which falls drastically short of what will be invested under the NSW Liberals and Nationals," Mr Toole said.
"Labor has already committed more than 10 per cent of the package to specific roads in Sydney and Wollongong. Yet no mention of any funding for communities like Singleton, Maitland, Lismore or Bega or a guaranteed share for the regions."
Maitland Labor MP and shadow minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said Labor's roads policy announcement on Thursday was just one element of its total policy.
"One of the government's key election promises in 2019 was to transfer 15,000km of local regional roads to the state before the last election," she said.
"To date the number of kilometres of regional roads transferred back to the state is zero.
"The state of our roads, especially rural and regional is appalling and downright dangerous. Major flooding has ripped up roads and caused serious potholes across major road networks.
"After sensationally failing to even begin implementing their signature roads policy made at the 2019 election - why would you trust them now?
"Labor announced one element of our roads policy today. We will have more to say on this."
In other news:
Mr Toole said "It's not enough to just mention the word 'regional' in a media release and hope people won't see through the spin. You have to actually have a plan for regional roads".
"Labor has shown yet again it thinks of NSW as Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong - there's a lot more to NSW than that," he said.
"Under the NSW Liberals and Nationals, the bush will see $1 billion invested in building better road and rail connections in the regions alone - and won't have to share a cent of that with the city."
Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway said Labor's package lacked any real commitment to the regions.
"There's not a mention in the package of any dedicated funding for regional councils and no mention of the kind of betterment funding required to help regional communities safeguard infrastructure against future disasters," Mr Farraway said.
"Their own regional MPs must be scratching their heads, wondering when they'll see a dollar committed for their communities.
"Not only does Labor not understand the regions, now it's clear they have no interest in representing them."
Since 2019, the NSW Liberal and Nationals government has delivered:
This week the NSW Liberal and Nationals government announced a further $312.5 million in joint-funding with the federal government for 26 disaster-declared councils in northern NSW to rebuild damaged roads and transport after this floods.
"We know how important this kind of investment in betterment is. That's why we've already written to the federal government asking that if we are re-elected, that they match us dollar for dollar on our $300 million Build Back Better program for the regions," Mr Toole said.
"We look forward to their response."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.