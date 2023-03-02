The Maitland Mercury
Changed traffic conditions on Main Road, Heddon Greta

Updated March 2 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 12:00pm
Main Road, Heddon Greta. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Main Road at Heddon Greta to continue upgrade work.

