Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Main Road at Heddon Greta to continue upgrade work.
New line marking will be installed and concrete barriers removed to shift the travel lanes to either side of the centre line.
This change will involve opening Stanford Street to left in and left out movements on both northern and southern sides. Work will be staged to minimise impacts to parking and access to the shops and for local residents.
To minimise impacts to motorists, work to implement the traffic switch will be carried out from 7pm to 5am on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9, and is expected to be complete by 5am on Friday, March 10, weather permitting.
From mid-March, central concrete medians will be installed, followed by the final road surface layer and installation of line marking.
To reduce impact to motorists, this work will also be carried out overnight and is expected to be complete by early April. Work will not be carried out over the Easter break.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
