The resounding message from Wednesday's veterans hub forum is clear - the community wants a service for not only veterans but their families too, and they want it in Maitland.
On Wednesday, March 1 members of the veteran community gathered at East Maitland War Memorial Centre to hear a progress update on the Hunter Veterans Hub, and to share their input.
A total of $5 million was allocated to a veterans hub and wellbeing centre in Paterson in the October 2022 federal budget.
Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson and Minister for Veterans Affairs Matt Keogh addressed a strong crowd with representatives from Maitland and East Maitland RSL branches, Invictus Australia, Soldier On, RSL LifeCare and the broad veteran community.
Ms Swanson said notably, the community has told her they want something that supports veteran's families as well.
"One of the main points being made today is that each hub will be bespoke, it's about serving our community, our veterans and their families community," she said.
"It's of course primarily for veterans, but also for their families, because often it's a family member who helps break the ice in looking for help or taking a veteran to a social situation.
"The aim is to have people who've served their country being well served by these hubs."
Many were in agreement the hub should be in Maitland, as it's central in the Paterson electorate.
"People were broadly in agreement that it should be in Maitland because it's a central point, good public transport and also the demographics of where people live," Ms Swanson said.
Ms Swanson's goal is to have a premises for the hub in place later this year, but this will be dependent on the successful agency's contract.
Mr Keogh said the Maitland community has been very useful in pointing out what type of services they'd like to see in the hub.
"We got a combination of things like advocacy for claims to DVA, having access to mental health supports and other medical supports, but also wellness; things like yoga and mindfulness opportunities and workshops around that, which is really important for giving that holistic range of services," he said.
East Maitland RSL Sub-branch president Tony Mulquiney said he thinks the veterans hub is a "tremendous idea".
He said it will be a big thing for supporting veterans and their families, particularly young families.
"We're hoping for something that everyone can benefit from, and it's not just the veterans - it's the whole community," he said.
Not-for-profit veterans organisation Soldier On's national grants officer Rose Erba said she hopes the hub will have a holistic service model, that will be available to all veterans and their families.
She said these holistic services could include health and wellbeing, education and employment, transitioning to civilian life, participation and social connection to peers.
Invictus Australia regional manager veterans engagement for Northern NSW Jye Martyn said he'd also like to see the hub take a holistic approach to supporting veterans and their families.
Mr Martyn said it will be valuable if the hub supports collaboration between existing organisations who can come together and put families first.
RSL LifeCare veteran services claims advisor Hayley Catford said she'd like to see the hub working together with existing organisations to cover all needs.
She hopes the hub will provide community engagement so families and come together in a safe place to get support, and to support each other.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
