Veteran community gathers to discuss the Hunter Veterans Hub should offer

By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:18pm
Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, Minister for Veterans Affairs Matt Keogh and East Maitland RSL Sub-branch president Tony Mulquiney at the East Maitland War Memorial Centre. Picture by Chloe Coleman

The resounding message from Wednesday's veterans hub forum is clear - the community wants a service for not only veterans but their families too, and they want it in Maitland.

