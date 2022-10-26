It was a cash splash for the federal seat of Paterson in Tuesday night's budget with health, sporting fields, war vets and domestic violence services the big winners.
The Paterson electorate scored funding for more than $21 million worth of projects - all commitments made by sitting ALP member Meryl Swanson during her election campaign.
One of the big ticket items and a stand-out for Maitland is funding for a full Medicare Benefit Schedule licence for the MRI machine at Maitland Hospital, which the community campaigned for passionately.
Ms Swanson has confirmed the GP Access After Hours service, which has a clinic at Maitland Hospital, will have its funding fully restored and hours fully reinstated as part of this budget.
Sporting facilities across the city have had the election commitments made in April honoured, with $3 million allocated to upgrade facilities at Max McMahon Oval, Rutherford, and $1 million of the $2 million promised to upgrade facilities Cooks Square Park, East Maitland.
Ms Swanson said she expects the other $1 million committed to Cooks Square Park to be delivered in the May budget.
A total of $7.6 million has been allocated to move and upgrade the Kurri Kurri netball courts, and $1 million will go towards an upgrade at Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
Ms Swanson said she's very happy about the funding going into sportsgrounds.
"It's really important that we keep our young people engaged and sport is such a great way to bring the community together," she said.
Five million dollars is going towards a new Veterans Wellbeing Hub, and Ms Swanson said she is in talks with the local veteran community to work out the specifics of what the hub should look like.
A location hasn't been decided, but East Maitland, Maitland and Raymond Terrace are all on the short list.
Maitland-based domestic violence and homelessness service Carrie's Place will get a share of $1 million for additional front line services in the Hunter.
Ms Swanson said this budget means some very important things for the electorate.
"We have been able to secure the fully funded MRI licence for the new Maitland hospital. It was something that I promised our community leading into the election, and I'm very pleased to have been able to deliver on that," she said.
"If you layer that with bringing down the cost of medicines generally, GP Access [After Hours], fully funding that, getting the hours back up again, I feel as though this budget has definitely delivered in the areas which it most counts."
One million dollars has been allocated to the Kaden Centre in Warabrook, which provides exercise programs to people experiencing cancer.
Ms Swanson said she is particularly pleased about this as people from the Paterson electorate are the highest users of that centre.
Another project that Ms Swanson said will impact the people of Maitland is a $55 million upgrade at Newcastle Airport, to make it into an international terminal.
"That's going to deliver, along with the other suite of measures that are going on at the airport, an extra 4,500 jobs to the region," she said.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said sport was one of the biggest wins for the city, and the fully funded MRI licence will be a great benefit to the people of Maitland.
"News of upgrades to Newcastle Airport just down the road will have good outcomes for tourism here in Maitland too," he said.
"One project that I know the people of not just Maitland, but the wider Hunter Valley are keen to hear more about is the Veterans Wellness Centre."
Maitland Health Committee community representative Trevor Lynch said he was thrilled to hear the MRI machine is being fully funded.
"Gordon Gorton and I, both community representatives on the Maitland Health Committee, have been working hard to get this much needed licence since late 2019, so to learn this morning that it actually has been funded is a great reward for our effort," he said.
"Thanks must go to the many community groups, Maitland City Council, Maitland Business Chamber, Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council, the Primary Health Network, individual doctors, State member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison and many others who wrote letters of support.
"Special thanks to member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, who ensured that her commitment to have a full Medicare licence allocated to Maitland Hospital's MRI machine, made prior to the last election, was honoured.
"The winners are the patients who will now benefit from having access to this healthcare enhancing technology."
Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey said the chamber welcomes the federal budget, especially as it maintains its commitment to the region's infrastructure projects, job growth, education and skills development, and affordable housing.
"With fee-free TAFE opportunities, this can only bring more skills to the workers in the area to meet the shortages currently being experienced," Mr Maffey said.
"This initiative, along with increased migration programs, allowing older Australian pensioners to get back into the workforce without losing entitlements (bringing back some much needed experience and filling workforce gaps), more affordable childcare and widening paid parental leave are measures that will assist with growing a skilled workforce ready for the challenges ahead in the region."
"The last couple of years have proven difficult for the business community, so some of the cost of living pressure relief is welcomed by the Maitland community & business operators.
"The Maitland business community can look forward to faster NBN internet speeds and connectivity, training and education opportunities to address energy transition workforce planning, access to increased mental health and financial counselling services, small business access to improve their energy efficiency and addressing of climate change.
"The Maitland Business Chamber pushed hard and advocated for the granting of a fully funded MRI Licence for the recently completed new Maitland Hospital and we are especially pleased to see this come to fruition in this budget."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
