NSW reaches nine billion milestone of recycling through Return and Earn

March 9 2023 - 3:00pm
Children participating in Return and Earn. Picture supplied.

NSW has reached a new recycling milestone today with nine billion bottles, cans and drink cartons returned by the community through the Return and Earn return point network.

