NSW has reached a new recycling milestone today with nine billion bottles, cans and drink cartons returned by the community through the Return and Earn return point network.
Exchange for Change chief executive officer and scheme coordinator for Return and Earn Danielle Smalley said the community's tremendous support for the scheme is delivering huge benefits to the environment and the people of NSW.
"While today's milestone means thousands of tonnes of plastic, glass and aluminium has avoided ending up in litter or landfill, it also represents $900 million in container refunds back into the hands of the community," she said.
"These funds are helping offset people's weekly shopping costs, providing pocket money for kids and have become an important avenue for fundraising across the state, with more than $42 million raised for charities."
When you combine the nine billion containers returned via the return point network together with kerbside recycled containers redeemed by local material recovery facilities, a staggering 11.73 billion bottles and cans have been collected since the scheme began in 2017.
This equates to 837,000 tonnes of materials recycled and a reduction in CO2 emissions equivalent to taking more than 400,000 cars off the road for a year.
TOMRA Cleanaway chief executive officer James Dorney said we can all be proud of what we have achieved working together for a cleaner and more sustainable state.
"It's humbling to know Return and Earn is having a positive and measurable impact," he said.
"We have a proven record of success with 100 per cent of glass and plastic containers collected through the network reprocessed into new containers and other food grade packaging right here in Australia."
Return and Earn is delivered in partnership with Exchange for Change as scheme coordinator and TOMRA Cleanaway as network operator, and is funded by the beverage industry.
There are more than 600 return points located across NSW. For more information visit www.returnandearn.org.au.
