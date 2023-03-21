The Maitland Blacks will prepare for a slimmed down six-team premier rugby competition this season when they play their final trial match this weekend.
They face both Nelson Bay and Forest Rugby Club from Sydney in a three way trial at Marcellin Park on Saturday afternoon.
Forest Rugby Club play in the NSW Suburban Rugby Union 1st Division while Nelson Bay will still send a side after dropping out of Hunter Rugby Union's premier competition.
Both Nelson Bay and Singleton have been forced to drop back to Suburban Rugby after suffering a player shortage.
The Blacks will face University on April 15 for the opening match of what will now be a six team competition.
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said while disappointing, the make-up of the competition is the best interests of the remaining clubs.
"It's disappointing for those two clubs, but I think from the perspective of the other clubs still in there, the current structure that they've gone with is probably best in order to give our first grade guys as much football as possible and consistent football as well," he said.
"We don't want to end up playing a couple of games then having a bye.
"I think while it's disappointing to see those two clubs with plenty of history have to drop out, I think the way they've decided to go with the structure of the comp for the year is the best result for the other clubs."
He admits he will have a few selection headaches come round one after Maitland notched a dominant win over Tamworth last weekend.
Running out winners 39-17, Maitland were able to absorb pressure from the Pirates before taking hold of the match 30 minutes in.
Played in stifling conditions on Saturday, the Blacks were able to run away with the game in the second half.
"It was pretty pleasing considering the conditions, the guys have had a really full-on couple of weeks at training," Cunningham said.
"Just a bit of a training block to build that fitness and resilience level up a bit, so they went into the game pretty fatigued already and then you add the heat.
"I was quite impressed with their attitude and how they played."
While cautious not to give up too much, Cunningham said there are a number of positions still up for grabs due to the depth of the squad.
"I've got half a dozen spots that are still up for grabs and not through any reason other than the competition for spots," he said.
"We've got a couple of weeks to fine tune a couple of spots but there's definitely a few spots that are still up for grabs."
