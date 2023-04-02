The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Pickers overcome Lakes as Maitland's '71 and '73 premiership heroes watch on | VIDEO

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 2 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Pickers celebrate after prop Jayden Butterfield busted through the Lakes defence to put the ball down on the try line. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The Maitland Pickers celebrate after prop Jayden Butterfield busted through the Lakes defence to put the ball down on the try line. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

It's one thing to know teams will throw their best at you week in, week, out. It's another to deal with it and lift when your opponent strikes early blows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.