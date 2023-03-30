Residents living near a dangerous Aberglasslyn intersection are on edge after years of accidents.
They say something needs to be done at the corner of McKeachie Drive and Oakhampton Road - which is where a trailbike rider died in March - to make it safer.
Emma Oswell has had a pregnant woman ejected from a vehicle onto her front yarn, seen people cut out of cars and her family has given first aid at six accidents.
The sound of a crash reverberates through her home and the accidents have been "so terrifying" that she's started a petition calling on Maitland council to make the intersection safer.
"The fatality has taken its toll on everyone, the neighbours around that helped us. My husband did CPR on the guy, there were children all around. Our daughter was out the front - she's 14," Ms Oswell said.
"It's so distressing, every time I hear loud noises I run out the front thinking it's another accident, or just making sure there's no kids that have been hit by a car.
"We're just so anxious and on edge waiting for the next one."
Central Ward councillor Sally Halliday would vote for the petition to be handed to the local area traffic committee, if it came before the council.
"I am happy to motion and support the investigation of improving visibility for the road users in this area to decrease the incidence of accidents occurring as it must be very stressful to both local residents and those involved in the accidents," she said.
Ms Oswell said the amount of traffic had increased since she moved there 8 years ago.
"I would hope to see a prompt, proactive decision being taken as soon as possible for the community," she said.
"We need to somehow slow people down, especially along Oakhampton Road. I don't know if speed bumps are an option."
Ms Oswell thought illegal parking around the corner was a contributing factor.
Cars can't be parked within 10 metres of an intersection without traffic lights in NSW, unless a sign says otherwise.
"Because they park so close to the intersection it blocks the view," she said.
"I'm assuming if there was some more signage that just reminds people how to park correctly [it would help]."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
