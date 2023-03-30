The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Aberglasslyn residents call on council to improve safety at dangerous intersection

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated March 31 2023 - 10:32am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection of McKeachie Drive and Oakhampton Road, Aberglasslyn. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.
The intersection of McKeachie Drive and Oakhampton Road, Aberglasslyn. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Residents living near a dangerous Aberglasslyn intersection are on edge after years of accidents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.