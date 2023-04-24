Thousands lined the New England Highway this morning at East Maitland as a huge procession of veterans, families and school groups marched towards the war memorial.
A sea of about 2000 people then gathered around the war memorial for the East Maitland RSL sub-branch Anzac Day morning service.
It marked the 108th anniversary of the Australian and New Zealand forces landing at Gallipoli in 1915.
This year also marked 100 years since the East Maitland War Memorial was dedicated by Major General George Lee.
Descendants of General Lee laid a floral tribute on the cenotaph ahead of the service, similar to the one he laid in the same spot a century ago.
Maitland City Brass Band and Maitland City Choir combined their forces to perform traditional hymns, and a catafalque party from the Australian Army stood guard at the cenotaph.
Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Lloyd Hamilton ran the service as master of ceremonies, and addressed the crowd from the cenotaph.
"We are very privileged and sincerely extend a warm welcome to you all for partaking in our Anzac Day service today," he said.
"We wish to acknowledge all veterans who have served our nation, and to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice."
Reverend Scott Dulley St Peter's Anglican Church gave the call to worship, reminding the crowd about the ultimate sacrifice of Australia's fallen heroes.
"We gather this morning to remember those who fell in battle, and those who while they did not die offered their bodies, minds and hearts, and energy, fighting for a better world," he said.
"We think of every man and woman who has died so that the lights of freedom and humanity might continue to shine.
School students from the many schools around East Maitland were involved in the ceremony, delivering prayers and laying wreaths.
Wreaths were laid by many community groups and members, including the National Services Association of Australia, Maitland mayor Philip Penfold, Jenny Aitchison MP, Port Stephens Hunter Police, Invictus Australia, East Maitland Bowling Club, Red Cross, Girl Guides and the Women's Auxiliary.
Royal Australian Military College deputy commander Craig Lauder CSM delivered a moving commemorative address, highlighting the significance of East Maitland RSL and the war memorial's centenary.
"It is an honour to deliver the commemorative address on the centenary of the East Maitland War Memorial," he said.
"I've been a member of the East Maitland RSL sub branch for around two decades.
"Each year we come together on Anzac Day to commemorate the service and the sacrifices of Australians in service of their nation.
"We gather here to remember the original ANZACs who landed on the beach at Gallipoli on the 25th of April 1915."
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.