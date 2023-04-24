The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Watch

Thousands gather at East Maitland for Anzac Day 2023

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:41pm, first published April 24 2023 - 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A member of the Australian Army catafalque party watches over the East Maitland War Memorial on Anzac Day 2023. Picture by Chloe Coleman.
A member of the Australian Army catafalque party watches over the East Maitland War Memorial on Anzac Day 2023. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

Thousands lined the New England Highway this morning at East Maitland as a huge procession of veterans, families and school groups marched towards the war memorial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.