Thousands gathered in Maitland Park this morning to pay their respects to Maitland's fallen heroes at the Maitland RSL sub--branch 11am Anzac Day service.
A crowd of about 3000 gathered at the Maitland War Memorial, marking the 108th anniversary of the Australian and New Zealand forces landing at Gallipoli in 1915.
This year also marks 100 years since the Maitland War Memorial was first dedicated by Mayoress Alice Fry to those who had fallen in the Great War.
Community groups, veterans, families and current service men and women marched from the Maitland Fire and Rescue station to Maitland Park ahead of the service.
Maitland RSL sub-branch president Fred Goode OAM ran the service as master of ceremonies, and addressed the crowd from the cenotaph.
"We are assembled to commemorate when the young men of Australia by their deeds and sacrifice demonstrated to the world at Gallipoli that Australia was truly a nation," he said.
"The sons and daughters of ANZAC came forward without question, accepted gladly and discharged fully their responsibility during World War I, World War II, Korea, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan and many other peacekeeping operations.
"On this day we remember the sacrifice of such men and women for an ideal. For a way of life. Let us take strength in the knowledge and hope that our sons and daughters will never forget the example set by their forefathers."
A catafalque party from No.2 Squadron RAAF Williamtown stood around the cenotaph in a moving display of remembrance.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold addressed the huge crowd, reinforcing the importance of remembering those who have been lost in conflict.
Maitland RSL sub-branch treasurer Henry Meskauskas OAM led the wreath laying ceremony, accompanied by bagpiper Robbie Cheetham from City of Maitland Pipes and Drums.
The many schools of Maitland were well represented by their leaders as they laid wreaths at the cenotaph, as did representatives from Port Stephens-Hunter Police, NSW SES, Club Maitland City, and Jenny Aitchison MP, Cr Ben Mitchell and Peter Blackmore OAM.
Maitland Young Woman of the Year 2022 Jaslyn Walters gave the youth address, encouraging the crowd to listen to veterans' stories.
"Today I want to talk about the importance of remembrance, and keeping the memory alive of our service men, women and animals who fought for us and gave their today up so we could have our tomorrow," she said.
"I am pleased to see the youth in our community here today.
"To any young people attending today I encourage you to all listen, listen to our veterans and keep the memory and history of our ANZACs alive."
In other news:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.