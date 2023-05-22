Free trees for Maitland residents to add colour to our streets

Maitland City Council is giving local residents the chance to add a dash of green to their street, by opening up expressions of interest (EOI) for a free street tree through its Community Street Tree Program.
Until the end of June, Maitland residents can nominate to receive a free street tree in front of their property.
After the EOI period, a council arborist will assess each application, to determine its suitability and the best species to be planted in that spot.
Once the tree is in place, the homeowner takes ownership of it - looking after watering and other care during its establishment phase.
More than 130 street trees were planted through this program in 2021.
In other news:
Maitland City Council manager Sustainability and Environment Catherine Pepper said urban trees play a vital role in creating healthy cities and suburbs.
"A healthy tree canopy can help provide shade and shelter during summer, improve air quality, absorb rainfall, support local wildlife and just generally improve the visual appeal of a street," Ms Pepper said.
"Access to urban greening and trees has also been shown to have important health benefits, such as reducing stress and improving mental wellbeing.
"Our street tree program is part of Council's commitment to delivering environmentally driven projects and improving green spaces that contribute to local character, amenity and urban cooling."
To find out more and to apply, head to mait.city/StreetTreeEOI.
In addition to the Community Street Tree Program, Maitland City Council will also be giving away 1000 native seedlings to local residents next month.
On Sunday, June 4 from 9am to 12pm, council will be holding a giveaway in the carpark behind the old council administration building at 285 High Street, Maitland.
The giveaway is capped at six seedlings per household, with proof of Maitland LGA residence required on the day.
For more information on Council's work around the environment, visit www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.