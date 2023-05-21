The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kurri Kurri Bulldogs beaten 46-18 by The Entrance Tigers in Newcastle RL

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated May 21 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs lock Daetyn Tanuvasa left, and Brock Portsmouth in action against South Newcastle on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Bulldogs lock Daetyn Tanuvasa left, and Brock Portsmouth in action against South Newcastle on Saturday, April 29. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs are still searching for their first win of the Newcastle RL season after a comprehensively 46-18 loss to The Entrance on Saturday, May 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.