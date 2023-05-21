The Kurri Kurri Bulldogs are still searching for their first win of the Newcastle RL season after a comprehensively 46-18 loss to The Entrance on Saturday, May 20.
A big Tigers packed proved too strong for an undermanned Bulldogs outfit at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground, the win taking The Entrance to third on the ladder.
The Bulldogs gave a first-grade debut to Jye Linnane at halfback and the 17-year-old was excellent for the home side.
"He (Jye) was definitely not out of place there and I thought he added a bit of spark," Coach Danny Linnane said.
"He scored a try, a good individual try where he stepped and beat a couple of blokes and scored near the posts.
"His defence was solid, you could see him organising out there, for a 17-year-old's debut, it was excellent."
Young Bulldogs hooker Mayson Metcalf also scored a try in the loss. Linnane said it is important the club's talented juniors experience the top-grade.
"Mayson Metcalf, Harper Collins is another one, he played lock for us yesterday, he was good, he came off with about 20 to go, he ended up injuring his shoulder," he said.
"A couple of young boys, they were busted but they bring a bit more energy to the side which is great and even Khynan Butler, he's the same age as those boys.
"He came off the bench and would have played the last 25 - 30 minutes for us and again didn't look out of place.
"Those boys are holding their own which is great and these are the players of the future."
Centre Kye Howarth re-injured a pectoral muscle in the loss but Linnane said he is hopeful he can welcome back up to five regular first-graders for next week when they travel to play the Northern Hawks.
Linnane said captain and prop Mick Steele is a chance to return as are hookers Craig Richardson and Brock Portsmouth. He said outside backs Ethan Niszczot and Brodie Linnane could also return.
Linnane said while the fight is always there for his side, they are missing two or three quality players to turn the result their way.
"We just couldn't match it for the 80 minutes with them basically, we made a couple of errors, which cost us dearly," he said.
"We just lack that couple of quality players that could help make a big difference."
