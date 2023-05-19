An elaborate home that once had a life as a church has a new owner.
The former Church of England church in historic Hinton, near the primary school, has been sold for an undisclosed price.
The property was put on the market in February and scheduled for auction in early April, but it didn't sell. It sold via private treaty on May 12.
Belle Property East Maitland had been seeking over $900,000 for it in the lead up to the sale.
The church dates back to 1856 and was one of two built in the town in colonial days.
It has been thoughtfully restored. It boasts original stained glass windows, hardwood floors and a raked ceiling.
It has two bedrooms - one on the mezzanine level and the other on the ground floor with an ensuite - and the kitchen is located where the altar once stood.
It has been a home since 1998.
The fig tree in the yard is 150 years old and the property sits alongside the St John the Evangelist's Anglican Church Cemetery.
