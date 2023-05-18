The Maitland Mercury
The Hunter's biggest Lifeline shop to open in Rutherford Saturday, May 20

May 18 2023 - 11:20am
Lifeline shop managers Ashlea Evans from Raymond Terrace and Bronwyn Strickland from Cardiff helping set up the new Rutherford shop. Picture supplied.
Rutherford's very own Lifeline op shop will open on Saturday, May 20, and it will be Hunter's largest.

