Rutherford's very own Lifeline op shop will open on Saturday, May 20, and it will be Hunter's largest.
Shoppers will be able to buy new and pre-loved homewares, fashion, manchester, electrical items, books, music and furniture while helping to fund Lifeline's local suicide prevention services.
Lifeline Hunter retail area manager Shiralee Tilling said at 450 square metres, the shop will be Lifeline Hunter's largest.
The new shop is the suicide prevention and mental health support charity's third in the Maitland area.
"Maitland and the Lower Hunter is a fast growing area so we are opening this new shop to better serve local people," Ms Tilling said.
"People are doing it tough battling cost of living increases. Our shops offer people a wide range of quality items to help budget conscious shoppers to update their wardrobe or fit out their home.
"Our new look shops are designed to offer people an enjoyable shopping experience too."
Most importantly, proceeds from Lifeline shops go to delivering 13 11 14 crisis line phone support, local free counselling services, as well as community suicide prevention training and support programs.
"There's more demand for Lifeline services than ever. Our shops help to make sure people can keep calling Lifeline to have someone listen to them, and to offer hope," Ms Tilling said.
"We urgently need more volunteer crisis supporters for our 13 11 14 service and shop proceeds help fund their training and ongoing support.
"Our shop staff and volunteers are so proud of the fact that we are helping to save local lives."
Donations of quality pre-loved items to the shop are welcome while the shop is being fitted out and ongoing during shop hours.
"The other community and environmental benefit of Lifeline shops is that items people no longer want go to someone else, rather than into landfill," Ms Tilling said.
"Because we sell the items to raise funds, we need donated items to be in a good condition.
"We have plenty of parking to make shopping convenient and make it easy for people to drop off donations."
The new shop is at 52 Shipley Drive next to Gasweld.
It will be open seven days a week from Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm.
It is one of 11 Lifeline Hunter shops with others located in Cardiff, Hamilton North, East Maitland, Maitland, Morisset, Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace, Singleton, Toronto and Wallsend.
The East Maitland shop is temporarily closed due to water damage from flooding.
Ms Tilling is always looking for new shop volunteers for this and Lifeline's other shops.
She started as a volunteer in Lifeline's Hamilton North shop before becoming a casual shop worker, then shop manager.
To volunteer at a Lifeline shop call into any shop or phone 1300 152 854.
"Our volunteers ensure more of our shop proceeds go back to funding local Lifeline services. If anyone wants to serve at or work behind the scenes at the shop - even for just a few hours a week - I'd love to hear from them. It is a great way to meet new people and give back to your community," Ms Tilling said.
Earlier this month Lifeline opened a bigger shop in the main street of Toronto.
For Lifeline shop locations and opening hours visit www.lifelinehunter.org.au/shops.
Nine Australians die every day by suicide and more than 65,000 Australians make a suicide attempt each year.
Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44. Calls to Lifeline are up 25 per cent since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Lifeline support
