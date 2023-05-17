Newcastle Knights SG Ball representative Jye Linnane will make his debut for the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs against The Entrance Tigers this Saturday.
The Bulldogs haven't played since losing 40-16 against South Newcastle on April 29. The two-week break providing an opportunity for the injury ravaged side to get some troops back on deck.
Regular first-graders Kye Howarth, Tiaan Brownless, Jesse Wighton, Toa Edwards and Tyler Le Prince-Campbell played for the Bulldogs' reserve grade team against Western Suburbs on Saturday, May 13.
Brodie Linnane and Brock Portsmouth were injured in the 34-6 loss and will miss this week. Coach Danny Linnane said the team has used 32 players so far his season.
"Having two weeks off mid-season is not ideal, obviously the one week is quite nice now and again," he said.
"Two weeks especially for forwards and our front-rowers and then with the two Suli boys (John and Unaloto) now being unavailable and having to go back home, means that I've got to find another couple of front-rowers."
One boost to the side will be the addition of Linnane's 17-year-old son Jye in the halves.
"I'll be proud and a little bit nervous for him too because he's still not 18 yet," He said.
"He's going to be thrust into it, but he's handled SG Ball and he's played a year young in SG Ball...I wouldn't put him there if I had any doubts."
Jye Linnane also captained the NSW Country under-18 side against City on Saturday, May 6.
"He'll make his first grade debut in the halves, he'll then probably go back to Flegg (representative under-21s) at some stage but he's available for us this weekend so it will be exciting for the family and supporters," Linnane said.
Linnane said the Bulldogs have been working on their teamwork over the past fortnight, including getting to know the history of the club.
"At the start of the season we were a very new side, I actually worked it out, we had 17 blokes that played first grade for us last year that are actually no longer at the club this year," he said.
"During the week we just did some more team building things, just moving away from football.
"Last night for training we actually did a bit of an exercise around town, learnt a bit about the history of not only Kurri but the club itself and the players that have player here.
"We've got the mural of Phil Williams up at the Kurri Hotel, we took people there and showed them who that is and what he has done for the club."
Williams is the game record holder for the Bulldogs and was named in the club's team of the century.
The Bulldogs play the Tigers at 3pm on Saturday, May 20 at the Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
