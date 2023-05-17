The Maitland Mercury
Jye Linnane to make debut for Kurri Kurri Bulldogs against The Entrance Tigers

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 17 2023 - 12:30pm
Jye Linnane playing for the Newcastle Knights SG Ball side. He will make his debut for the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs on Saturday, May 20 against The Entrance. Picture by Newcastle Knights
Newcastle Knights SG Ball representative Jye Linnane will make his debut for the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs against The Entrance Tigers this Saturday.

