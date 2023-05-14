The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Blacks host University after thumping Southern Beaches 54-14

By Ben Carr
Updated May 16 2023 - 3:58pm, first published May 14 2023 - 1:30pm
The Maitland Blacks celebrate a try against Southern Beaches in Hunter Premier Rugby on Saturday, May 13 at Marcellin Park. Picture by Maitland Blacks
The Maitland Blacks will welcome an in-form University side to Marcellin Park this Saturday knowing a win will have them outright second on the Hunter Premier Rugby ladder.

