A passionate volunteer who cares for the environment has been named Maitland Young Woman 2023.
Kate Mannell, of East Maitland, was chosen as the city's youth ambassador for the next 12 months at a gala dinner on May 13.
The 24-year-old moved to Maitland six months ago. She has a degree in environmental sustainability, works with Landcare through her role at Port Stephens Council, is a member of Maitland Landcare Group and volunteers at Maitland Show.
"I'm feeling so honoured and welcomed and accepted in this community by the fact that they want me to represent them for the next 12 months," she said.
"The role will make a huge difference in how I am able to engage and work with the wider community, and perhaps grow the Landcare space, which is quite special to me."
Caoilfhionn "Caylin" King was named runner-up. The other entrants were Caitlin Barker and Amy Newton.
Ms Mannell hopes to use the role to encourage young people - and even those of all ages - to volunteer and become more involved in the community.
She has her sights set on boosting the number of entries in the craft and cooking sections at the 2024 Maitland Show.
"The craft and cooking sections don't rely on you having to have large amounts of land to be able to grow things or have animals. It relies on the community's talent and the community's ability to create something, whether that be to draw something or cook something," she said.
"I'd love to be able to get more people engaged with the show."
Ms Mannell said the young woman competition gave entrants the opportunity to develop their self-confidence and practise their skills in a supportive environment.
"It was challenging for everyone but the outcome was worth it. I saw the difference in the girls from when we all met each other at the showground office to when we were dressed up and talking on stage to a group of strangers," she said.
"It's an easily overlooked power to be able to stand up in front of a group of strangers and talk about what you're passionate about. This whole competition gives young women the chance to practise that superpower."
Ms Mannell was asked to name her role model during the on-stage interview and she revealed that person was her mum.
"My mum has always inspired me to be a confident young woman and also her hobbies and love of the land is now such a key part of my life as well," she said.
"My mum helped shape me and I am excited to put that out in the community as women supporting women is such a key part of life."
Ms Mannell grew up at Meadow Flat, a small community near Bathurst. She moved to Newcastle in 2018 to complete her university studies. She often came to Maitland, and felt more at home there, so she decided to move.
Ms Mannell praised runner-up Ms King and said her speech was well prepared.
"It really spoke to her passion for donkeys and animal welfare," she said.
"She does so much for the community and has a great vision for her field and her niche. I hope she will be able to continue to explore that niche and share it with the community."
Ms Mannell said Ms Barker and Ms Newton were lovely young women who had a lot to offer the community.
"Caitlin does a lot with horse riding and has a touching story and she was quite vulnerable and brave in sharing that with all of us in her speech on the night. She has a bright future ahead of her with riding," she said.
"Amy was fantastic. She has done the competition before and each time she has continued to improve and grow her confidence. She is so lovely and is becoming more involved in the show, which is great.
"The judges definitely had a difficult decision as we are all very diverse in our entrants and goals. At this point of time, I think my involvement in Landcare and my passion for getting everyone involved in volunteering spoke to the crowd and the judges."
Ms Mannell paid tribute to 2022 Maitland Young Woman Jaslyn Walters, saying she was an incredible youth ambassador.
"She has been absolutely amazing and so supportive of all the entrants. She has gone above and beyond and I have huge, huge, shoes to fill," she said.
