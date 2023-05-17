The Maitland Mercury
Kate Mannell is the 2023 Maitland Young Woman

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated May 17 2023 - 10:51pm, first published 9:52pm
2023 Maitland Young Woman Kate Mannell in the winner's sash at the gala night at Maitland Showground. Picture by Deb Lincoln
A passionate volunteer who cares for the environment has been named Maitland Young Woman 2023.

Local News

