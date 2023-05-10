The next Maitland Young Woman will be sashed this weekend.
The four entrants will attend a gala dinner on Saturday night where they will be interviewed on-stage. The winner and runner-up will be announced at the end of the evening.
Competition coordinator Margaret Enright said all of the entrants would make a good youth ambassador for the city.
"They are all lovely," she said.
"The judges did say at the afternoon tea, after the [first round of ] interviews, that there aren't many points between you girls."
Ms Enright said the young woman competition, formerly known as the Maitland Showgirl quest, gave each entrant the chance to develop their self-confidence in a supportive environment and have the chance to be a youth representative for the city.
"They all get something out of it, and there can be other opportunities for them down the track because they've done this," she said.
"The winner will spend 12 months with Maitland council and the Maitland Business Chamber and there are a lot of opportunities for networking."
This year's entrants have a range of interests.
Caitlin Barker, 19, is a horse trainer and riding instructor who wants to help her students become the best versions of themselves. She also competes on her own horses at country shows and volunteers at Maitland Show.
Caoilfhionn King, 23, is a donkey farrier with a strong love for the breed and she's determined to help as many as she can. She's a longstanding volunteer with Donkey Welfare With Heart and is the editor of a donkey breeds society newsletter.
Kate Mannell, 23, is passionate about the environment. She has a degree in environmental sustainability, volunteers with Maitland Show and Maitland Landcare Group and wants to see more young people bonding with the environment.
Amy Newton, 22, is passionate about children's education and is studying to become a student support officer. She's on a personal quest to improve her self-confidence and encourage other young women to step out of their comfort zone.
