A worker inside Coles, Rutherford Supermarket received the shock of their lives early Thursday when the front window of the business was smashed.
Chief Inspector and Duty Officer for Port Stephens Hunter Police District Dan Skelly said police received a call to what was described as a break and enter in progress at the business in the early hours of Thursday.
Chief Inspector Skelly said a person of interest had fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.
He said a front window of the supermarket had been smashed and entry had been gained through that broken window.
"The person (working) inside the store disturbed the person who entered and at that stage they've run off."
A shopper who was in the store later on Thursday morning told The Mercury that the window nearest to Liquorland had been smashed and was cordoned off with police tape.
"The hole in the smashed window was big enough for someone to climb through," the shopper said.
The shopper said three self-serve checkouts were also cordoned off.
CCTV footage revealed the person of interest's face had been covered.
Police will continue investigations and are currently examining further CCTV footage and forensic samples collected from the scene throughout the morning.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
