Maitland TAFE graduate Nicole Henderson is urging others to consider a career in the signage industry.
Ms Henderson, 21, found her true calling after her mum commented on her natural ability to apply boat decals.
After graduating from high school, she landed an apprenticeship with Newcastle based EM Signs and enrolled in a Certificate III in Signs and Graphics at TAFE NSW Maitland.
Ms Henderson has since landed a permanent role with EM Signs.
The signage industry in Australia continues to be male dominated, with females making up only 12 per cent of the workforce.
"It's such a unique and rewarding career. I love the variety of work I do. Every day is different, and you aren't stuck in an office in front of a computer all day," Ms Henderson said.
Ms Henderson said TAFE NSW has armed her with a range of practical skills and real-world experience to succeed in her career.
"I've learnt useful skills that can even be applied outside of work. For example, I know how to use a drill, which means I can build or fix something around the house or on our boat," she said.
"Signwriting is a great industry and I encourage other women to consider pursuing this pathway.
"Coming into a male-dominated workforce, I was a bit intimidated. Even during the interview stage, out of eight applicants, I was the only female.
"Since then, I've become much more confident. I think women can do the job just as well, if not better."
After two and a half years at EM Signs, Ms Henderson fast-tracked her career, getting an early sign off on her apprenticeship and taking on the role of second-in-charge within the electrical section.
Signwriters design, fabricate and paint signs for displays, buildings, hoardings, boats, and structures.
The fast-evolving industry continues to deliver traditional signage but is increasingly incorporating new solutions to meet rising digital demands.
TAFE NSW Maitland Painting and Decorating teacher Chanelle Vincent said TAFE NSW plays a critical role in growing the industry by providing a skilled workforce.
"We always try to encourage and support women in trades at TAFE NSW and Nicole is a great example of the high calibre of graduates produced," she said.
"Signwriting is still a relatively unknown trade, but there are lots of career pathways out there, such as sign manufacturer, sign writer and sign installer. What's also great is that employers are constantly enquiring for new apprentices."
To find out more about Certificate III in Signs and Graphics at TAFE NSW, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.
