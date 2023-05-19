Tony Stewart knows to well about the hardship that follows a stroke - he experienced it when his partner Caroline Matthews had a severe stroke in 2013.
Mr Stewart said at the time he was working full-time and the pair had two teenage children.
"One was in the final year of primary school and one just starting high school," he said.
He is now now helping not only those who have aphasia, but their carers who may be partners, brothers, sisters, or adult children, as part of the Maitland Aphasia Communication Group.
Aphasia is a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate - a common aftermath of a stroke.
"The group takes time to make new members feel welcome, let them tell us their stories and then the group shares their own stories to show they are not alone in their journey of recovery," he said.
The group, which meets each Friday at Telarah Bowling Club from 10am to 12pm, heard from Donna Morris from Carers NSW on Friday, May 19.
Ms Morris spoke about the Carers Gateway which provides services including training, respite assistance, counselling, and practical financial support to help being an unpaid carer.
"I wish I had known about the Carer Gateway in the early years after Caroline's stroke," Mr Stewart said.
"While I have not used its services to date, I hope to learn more about how they can help me."
Mr Stewart said nothing prepares a person to step into a carer's role but the opportunity to join a network of carers who had been on a similar journey may have been a start.
"I was given the advice that Caroline would not walk, talk and would be in a nursing home the rest of her life," he said.
"I had no network of other carers who had gone through a similar experience and I had to deal with the emotional and financial stress of preparing for life with my partner being in a nursing home."
Mr Stewart said Caroline can now walk, talk and is very active with her communication skills improving tremendously.
"She is not in a nursing home but is in her home with her family," he said.
Mr Stewart said he has learnt that you need to look after yourself and find time for things you enjoy.
"You should never be afraid to ask for help and never feel you are being selfish for thinking of yourself sometimes. It will make you a better carer," he said.
While the Maitland Aphasia Communication Group focuses on anyone with Aphasia, Mr Stewart said the group is also affiliated with the NSW Stroke Recovery Association.
"We support anyone who has had a stroke and is looking for support and friendship and that includes their carers," he said.
To find out how to join the Maitland Aphasia Communication Group, contact Tony Stewart on 0417 693 507 or Peter Bell on 0411 498 671.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
