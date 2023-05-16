MAITLAND TASTE
THE LEVEE
Maitland Taste returns to The Levee this weekend, kicking off at 5pm Friday and running right through until Sunday afternoon. Expect lots of tasty treats, aromatic varietals of wine, pop-up themed eateries, live music, illuminating light displays and more.
GARDEN OPEN DAY
OAKHAMPTON HEIGHTS
On Sunday from 10am to 4pm The Bath House Garden will open its doors and welcome guests. The peaceful, rustic charm of this seasonal garden flows around a country home and small lake, with both ornamental and productive spaces. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids. Visit www.thebathhousegarden.com.au/open-days.
FREE ART
MRAG
Maitland Regional Art Gallery's Free Art Sunday program is designed for kids of all ages. Each activity takes around half an hour to complete, with the session starting at 11.45am. Parents and children are encouraged to add to their experience of the gallery by accessing hands on art making activities. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday-2 to book in.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
On Sunday morning why not take part in a 90 minute tour of Maitland Gaol, specially designed to explore the stories and locations of its documented escapes. The tour starts at 11am and the stories are sure to amaze. Tickets are $30 for adults, book at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/escapes-guided-day-tour.
CHAPELJAZZ
MORPETH
The ChapelJazz school bands spectacular will be held in the grounds of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, James Street, Morpeth, on Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Throughout the day there will be a café providing a variety of hot food, sausage sizzles, coffee, tea and soft drinks. Entry is free.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
