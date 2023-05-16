The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend - May 19, 20 and 21

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 18 2023 - 3:46pm, first published May 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Icky Sticky Patisserie owner Lillian Grimas, who will present on the Kitchen Stage at Maitland Taste. Picture by Marina Neil.
The Icky Sticky Patisserie owner Lillian Grimas, who will present on the Kitchen Stage at Maitland Taste. Picture by Marina Neil.

MAITLAND TASTE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.